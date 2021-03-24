Illinois Marks 1st Tornado of 2021, With Twister Touching Down in Mason County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Mason County on Tuesday, making it the first tornado reported in the state of Illinois this year.

According to a release, the tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 80 miles per hour, and traveled approximately two miles on the ground before dissipating.

Officials say the tornado touched down three miles northwest of Mason City near the intersection of County Road 1250 North and County Road 3300 North at approximately 10:28 p.m. Tuesday night.

The tornado knocked down at least three utility poles near the intersection, snapping the poles at their base and knocking them over. The twister did not cause any other property damage, according to the release.

The tornado then moved to the northwest across several open fields before dissipating, officials said.

According to NWS, the tornado was classified as an EF-0 tornado, which means it had wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph. If it had exceeded 85 MPH, it would have bumped up to an EF-1 twister.

Mason County is located in west-central Illinois, just south of Peoria County and to the north of Sangamon County.