IDOT, ComEd prep for wintry mix headed toward Chicago area

A wintry mix headed toward the Chicagoland area has state officials and utility companies in preparation mode Wednesday.

According to officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation, crews are fully staffed and stocked with road treatments including salt and a brine mixture in anticipation of the hazardous weather, which will impact the area Wednesday evening.

"Even though we're out there and we're treating the roads there could very well be areas that are still slick," spokesperson Maria Castaneda told NBC 5.

Because this storm system is not anticipated to bring heavy snow accumulation, this will be less of a plow event, she said. Crews are using both salt and brine to make sure road treatments stick.

"Especially in those overnight hours, the temperature drops," Castaneda said. "So does the temperature of the roadway. So even though you go in and your treat that a lot of times because of the lower temperatures it can freeze back. So of course that means we're going to be treating areas multiple times."

NBC Chicago meteorologist Kevin Jeanes explains how an upcoming wintry mix event will bring freezing rain, detailing how even a thin glaze of ice can create hazardous travel conditions on roads.

ComEd has extra staffing plans in place for Wednesday night into Thursday, hoping to avoid ice weighing down power lines.

If residents see a downed power line, they should immediately report it to ComEd by calling 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Ice accumulation, even in small amounts, has the potential to damage trees, especially those with softer or weaker wood, explains Sharon Yiesla with The Morton Arboretum.

"A lot of people want to run out and shake trees and shake shrubs and try to get that ice off. Ad we really advise against that because when you start shaking bold and brittle branches there's a chance you're going to break them," Yiesla told NBC 5.

Since 2014, The Morton Arboretum has studied the impacts of ice build-up on trees to see how damage can be averted.

An expected warm-up after Wednesday's storm could help, she said.

As for driving, AAA reminds drivers that ice build-up generally happens more at intersections, bridges, and overpasses.

"If you do hit a patch of ice, what you want to do is steer and look in the direction that you want to go," said AAA spokesperson, Molly Hart.

She also suggests everyone have an emergency kit in their car that includes an extra phone charger, jumper cables, blankets and warm clothing, and sand or kitty litter in the event your tires need additional traction.