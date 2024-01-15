Ice jams on Kankakee River lead to flood warning as water levels rapidly rise

Parts of two Chicago-area counties are under a flood warning as an ice jam causes rapid rises in water levels on the Kankakee River Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Grundy and Will counties are impacted by the warning, with flooding along the river expected to last for at least a week.

Officials say an ice jam has formed near Phelan Acres, a subdivision in Wilmington. Flooding is expected in that area, and could also impact Bardwell Island, located just to the west of Interstate 55.

Water backing up from that ice jam could impact Wilmington and the Lakewood Shores area in coming hours, with residents urged to take immediate steps to protect themselves and their homes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

[2PM CT 1/15] A large ice jam near Phelan Acres & Bardwell Island on the Kankakee River will cause flooding of roads, yards, & parks along/near the river for the next week plus. Additional locations that will experience ice jam flooding include Wilmington & Lakewood Shores. #ILwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 15, 2024

“Almost all area rivers’ are expected to see rapid ice formation in coming days because of the rapid cooling of temperatures associated with the weekend’s winter storm. While water levels remained above the freezing mark prior to the storm, the continued frigid air temperatures have caused ice to quickly form on rivers, especially along the Kankakee and Iroquois Rivers.

Lastly, the ongoing bitter cold will result in rapid ice formation on rivers. If you live in a flood-prone area by a river that is susceptible to ice jams, stay alert for possible ice jam induced flooding over the next several days. #ilwx #inwx [3/3] pic.twitter.com/UTSyb2GSEe — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 15, 2024

Topographic features in rivers, whether they be changing depths, large bridges or the meandering turns the river takes, can cause ice jams to form in such situations, causing flooding upstream from the jams.

Once weather warms, downstream flooding is also possible.

Officials say that the flood warning is expected to last for at least a week, with temperatures not rising above freezing until at least Monday or Tuesday. A wind chill warning is in effect for many counties this week, with temperatures once again expected to dip into the single-digits on Friday after a brief warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday.