Hundreds of Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports Ahead of Winter Storm

Hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago airports Friday afternoon in anticipation of a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow and freezing rain to the region.

As of 2:35 p.m., 271 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport while Midway International Airport had canceled 133 flights, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Average delays at both airports were reported at less than 15 minutes.

A winter storm is moving into the #Chicago area later today. Airlines at O'Hare have proactively cancelled over 240 flights. Check w/ carrier for most up to date flight info. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) January 17, 2020

A moisture-filled system is slated to move into the Chicago area in the afternoon hours, beginning as snow before heightening during the evening rush hour.

The snow will likely transition to freezing rain and sleet during the late-evening and overnight hours before becoming all rain by dawn Saturday.