How a potential transition to La Niña could impact weather in Illinois in coming months

Following a year that saw sustained high temperatures break records across the country, conditions could be changing across the country by the end of the year, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

The NWS center issued a La Niña watch for later this year, as the ongoing El Niño pattern shows signs of weakening.

The El Niño pattern may have hit its peak in January, with its impacts slowly beginning to fade, according to forecasters.

According to an alert issued Thursday, forecasters believe that there is a 79% chance that the world will transition from the El Niño pattern, which has had a significant impact on weather conditions in the United States and across the globe, to a more neutral pattern during the spring months.

The CPC also believe there's a 55% chance that the world will quickly move into a La Niña pattern between June and August, according to the watch issued Thursday.

So what does all of that mean for us?

In terms of impacts on Illinois, researchers say that summers tend to be warmer and drier than normal during a La Niña pattern, while fall tends to see cooler and wetter conditions.

This contrasts to the climate during an El Niño pattern, which lead to slightly milder summers in the Chicago area while temperatures in much of the United States were above average for summers.

Winters tend to be warmer during La Niña events, but Illinois is more prone to cold snaps and heavy snow events, according to researchers.

Though La Niña could help subside much of the rapid warming seen in the past year that is partly attributed to the El Niño pattern, it may also cause extensive droughts in the western U.S., and can lead to more hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean as well, according to PBS.

According to the University of Illinois, La Niña patterns occur when sea-surface temperatures along the equator in the Pacific Ocean are unusually cold, compared to the unusually warm sea-surface temperatures that occur during an El Niño pattern.

Trade winds grow in strength during those events according to the NOAA, pushing warmer water toward Asia, which then allows cold water to rise to the surface near the west coast of the Americas.

As a result of the cooler waters in the ocean, the jet stream then pushes northward, funneling heavy rain toward the west coast, but ultimately causing drought conditions in the southwest and southern United States.