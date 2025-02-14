How much snow to expect and when with multiple chances ahead in Chicago area

Multiple chances for snow could bring even more accumulations to the Chicago area starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, with forecasters warning of a "quick burst" that could bring some accumulation to start the weekend.

"After a quick burst of snow this evening and wintry mix overnight, additional rounds of wintry precipitation are in store through the end of the weekend," the National Weather Service said.

Here's what to expect:

Friday

The quick-hitting system Friday night is expected to impact travel.

Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana and Kenosha County in Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory. In the Indiana counties, an inch of snow could be paired with ice accumulations of "up to a few hundredths of an inch," as the advisory stretches from midnight to 7 a.m. CT Sunday. In Kenosha, the advisory, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through 6 a.m. Sunday, warns of 2-5 inches, with the lower amounts south of Milwaukee.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team while the morning and even afternoon commutes are likely to be dry, the first round of snow will move in during the evening hours. Roman said the snow could potentially snarl streets and roads for evening plans.

"The Friday evening commute could be tricky," Alicia Roman said.

Widespread snow chances are expected to ramp up into the evening.

The NWS said the burst is expected to last between two to three hours of snow across the area Friday night, with quick accumulations potentially resulting in "slippery travel," particularly north of Interstate 88. Some areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation.

"Be sure to check road conditions if out and about this evening," the NWS reported.

[3:25 PM 2/14] A 2-3 hour burst of snow will move across the area this evening. Quick accums will result in slippery travel especially for north of I-88 (orange/red shaded areas on the map favored for 1-3" accums). Be sure to check road conditions if out and about this evening. pic.twitter.com/2QXvHMPA3d — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 14, 2025

Saturday

Overnight and into Saturday could see freezing drizzle with another wintry mix expected to develop throughout the day Saturday and again into Sunday.

There's a chance for freezing drizzle overnight for areas south of a Pontiac-Rensselaer line resulting in a glaze of ice especially on untreated surfaces. Another period of wintry precip including drizzle is expected to develop Sat AM-Sat PM followed by snow Sat night-Sun AM. pic.twitter.com/sSDqZnwto9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 14, 2025

More snow was also possible, Roman said, though some parts will see a wintry mix with freezing rain as temperatures warm in some areas.

Through the day Saturday, snow was expected to continue falling to the north, where temperatures will remain at or below freezing.

Counties to the south could see more freezing rain and sleet, where temperatures were expected to be above freezing.

Temperatures Saturday were expected to remain in the 30s, Roman said, before plummeting Sunday and dropping even more into Monday.

Sunday: Turning colder

Snow will continue overnight and early Sunday for some, Roman said, adding to accumulation.

Temperatures Sunday will drop into the 20s, Roman said, followed by a bitter cold Monday with a high of 10 degrees and even lower wind chills.