How much snow has fallen in Chicago? The latest totals from around the area

The Chicago area is seeing snowfall on Wednesday, but how much snow has fallen in the region?
The heaviest accumulations of the day have been reported in Winnebago County, but parts of Lake and Cook counties have also begun reporting their snowfall totals for the day.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the area.
Cook County:
Chicago (Lincoln Park) – 1.3 inches
Chicago (Near South Side) – 1.2 inches
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 0.5 inches
DuPage County:
Naperville – 1 inch
Oakbrook Terrace – 3 inches
Grundy County:
Minooka – 1 inch
Lake County (Illinois):
Gurnee – 1 inch
Lake Villa – 1.5 inches
Wauconda – 0.8 inches
McHenry County:
Bull Valley – 2 inches
McHenry – 0.8 inches
Union - 1.5 inches
Winnebago County:
Cherry Valley – 2 inches
Loves Park – 2 inches
Rockford Airport – 1.7 inches
Winnebago – 4 inches