How much snow has fallen in Chicago? The latest totals from around the area

Snow is continuing to fall across the region on Wednesday evening

The Chicago area is seeing snowfall on Wednesday, but how much snow has fallen in the region?

The heaviest accumulations of the day have been reported in Winnebago County, but parts of Lake and Cook counties have also begun reporting their snowfall totals for the day.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the area.

Cook County:

Chicago (Lincoln Park) – 1.3 inches

Chicago (Near South Side) – 1.2 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 0.5 inches

DuPage County:

Naperville – 1 inch

Oakbrook Terrace – 3 inches

Grundy County:

Minooka – 1 inch

Lake County (Illinois):

Gurnee – 1 inch

Lake Villa – 1.5 inches

Wauconda – 0.8 inches

McHenry County:

Bull Valley – 2 inches

McHenry – 0.8 inches

Union - 1.5 inches

Winnebago County:

Cherry Valley – 2 inches

Loves Park – 2 inches

Rockford Airport – 1.7 inches

Winnebago – 4 inches

