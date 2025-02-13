How much snow fell in Chicago? Latest totals, with another round of snow on the way

The Chicago area's first major snow storm of the season has come and gone, leaving behind slick and slushy road conditions and several inches of accumulating snow across the area — with another round of winter weather on the way

Snow totals were expected to be between three and six inches for most parts, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with higher totals possible in Lake County and upwards into Wisconsin. Dozens of schools across the area were closed for a snow day in anticipation of the storm.

As of early Thursday, some side streets remained snow-covered, with light flurries continuing to fall in parts to the southeast, including in Kankakee, Will County and in Northwest Indiana.

Thursday afternoon was expected to be sunny and dry, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, but cold, with highs in the mid-teens to 20s, though wind gusts will make things feel even colder. Plus, more snow chances were expected to arrive by Friday afternoon, lasting through the evening commute and even into Saturday night.

Beginning around 2 p.m. Friday, winter weather was expected to move in from west to east, with snow to the north and a wintry mix around LaSalle County and to the south. By 6 p.m., the snow would be widespread across the area, Roman said, with on-and-off snow showers through Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.

Another system of accumulating snow looks to impact portions of the area from late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Impacts to travel will be possible, including during the afternoon commute. Stay up to date on the forecast for additional details. #ILLwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/R8Ec05sMA9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 13, 2025

"Impacts to travel will be possible, including during the afternoon commute," the National Weather Service warned. Possible snowfall rates of an inch per hour could lead to reduced visibility and hazardous travel.

The system moving in Friday could bring another two to four inches of snow accumulation to most parts, Roman said, with higher snow amounts near and north of I-80. To the south, a wintry mix is more likely.

Following the snow, temperatures will drop significantly, with a high of 10 degrees expected Monday.

Ahead of the snow and cold, here's where snow totals stand as of early Thursday morning. Most of the totals were measured before midnight, the National Weather Service said:

Cook County:

Barrington - 3.4 inches

O'Hare International Airport: 2.8 inches

Elgin - 2. 6 inches

Midway Airport - 2.1 inches

Lemont - 2 inches

DuPage County:

Oakbrook Terrace - 3 inches

DeKalb County:

Genoa - 3.1 inches

Kankakee County:

Herscher - 3.3 inches

Kane County:

North Aurora - 2.8 inches

Kendall County:

Yorkville - 2.4 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Winthrop Harbor - 6 inches

Gurnee - 4.5 inches

Wauconda - 4 inches

Lake Villa - 5 inches

McHenry County:

Bull Valley 2.4 inches

Winnebago County:

Machesney Park - 5.5 inches

Winnebago - 4 inches

Loves Park - 2.5 inches

Porter County (Indiana):

Valparaiso - 4 inches