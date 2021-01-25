How Much Snow Could Your Area See in Upcoming Winter Storm? Here's a Breakdown

With the Chicago area set to see its biggest snowfall of the season starting Monday, and most of the region under a winter storm warning, many locations are set to see several inches of snow.

But how much could your location see?

For many areas, models predict 5 or more inches of snow, but for others, totals could be much lower.

At 1 p.m., a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service will take effect in DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties. That warning will run through 12 p.m. on Tuesday. This alert warns of anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow in those locations.

In McHenry County, the warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and also expire at noon Tuesday. There, 4 to 7 inches are forecast.

In Lake, DuPage, Cook and Will counties, the warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and expire at 5 p.m. Tuesday, warning of anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The predictions in the warning line up with what models forecast for each location, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Regions north of Interstate 80 are expected to see the brunt of the heavy snow, with Chicago predicted to see the highest totals near or above 7 inches. Other northern lakefront suburbs, and possibly even some of northwest Indiana closest to the city, could also see some higher totals, again near 7 inches due to lake effect conditions.

Across the rest of the north, northwest and western suburbs, totals around 6 inches are possible.

Meanwhile, Kankakee and areas south of the city, along with the remainder of northwest Indiana, could fall just outside of the heavy snow band, marking a sharp drop in snow totals. Some models predict as low as 2 or 3 inches will fall in those locations.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana from 1 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. The advisory warns of anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. At the same time, an advisory in LaPorte County warns of 2 to 5 inches and a light glazing of ice.

Another advisory for Will County in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana begins at 4 p.m. Monday and continues through noon Tuesday, with 3 to 6 inches of snow expects and the potential for a light glazing of ice.

Across the area, travel conditions could be hazardous as wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are possible.