A winter system is expected to dump several inches of snow on the Chicago area this week, but how much could you see?

While "confidence continues to grow" that a system will impact the Great Lakes area and parts of the Midwest this week, the forecast is still developing as the system inches closer.

As of Monday morning, forecasts indicated anywhere from 4 to 8 inches was possible in the Chicago area Wednesday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman.

The National Weather Service also noted that "while exact snow amounts remain uncertain, there is a potential for several inches of snow" in parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Chances of more than 4 inches were particularly high across the Chicago area, according the NWS.

Confidence continues to grow that a winter system will impact the Midwest/Great Lakes region Wednesday through Wednesday night. While exact snow amounts remain uncertain, there is a potential for several inches of snow in portions of northern IL and northwest IN. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ufs4AXQ3YE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 10, 2025

The exact track of the system is still unfolding in the days leading up the snow event, but the timing of its arrival looks to be Wednesday, with the evening commute particularly impacted.

The Wednesday snow system is one of two forecast to hit the region this week.

Roman added that a second system, developing Friday night into Saturday, could dump several more inches of snow across the area.

The snow comes as northeastern Illinois faces a major snow deficit, with only 10 inches of snow so far this season, Roman said.

"We should be around 25 inches at this time," Roman said, of how little snowfall the Chicago area has seen this winter.

Timing of the storm

Monday and Tuesday look to stay dry, Roman said, with seasonal highs in the mid-30s. Some parts Tuesday could see a stray flurry, Roman said, with a dusting possible but not accumulating snow.

Snow was expected to begin around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Roman said, with scattered flakes to the north and west. Steadier snow will develop beginning around 10 a.m., Roman said, with "heavy snow at times" through late Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service warned the heaviest snow was expected during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

"Impacts to travel are likely," the NWS said.

Temperatures were expected to remain cold through the week, Roman said, with temperatures hovering in the 20s and 30s for much of the week, dropping into the teens at times.