How much snow could Chicago see? Here's the latest forecast

The Chicago area is seeing its first snow of the season this week, with the heaviest snow expected to impact the region in the mid-to-late morning hours.

According to the National Weather Service, bands of snow are expected to sweep quickly south, with bursts of snow potentially dumping an inch or more of accumulation per hour on the region.

But just how much snow could we expect to see?

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 1 p.m. for most of the Chicago area, though Kankakee County in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, will see that advisory remain in place until 3 p.m.

According to the latest estimates and forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team, the heaviest accumulations are expected in an area east of Interstate 39, and especially in counties that border Lake Michigan in Illinois and northwest Indiana.

According to those estimates, anywhere between 2-to-4 inches of snow could fall before the system transitions back to rain in the afternoon hours. That area of impact includes the city of Chicago and suburbs in Lake, Cook and Will counties.

Areas further south in Kankakee County and in northwest Indiana could still see 2-to-3 inches of snow, though locally heavier totals are possible.

While snow will potentially melt when it hits asphalt in the area, elevated surfaces and grassy areas could see accumulations, and the heaviest snow bands may cause accumulation on roadways.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Complicating matters will be winds, which could gust in excess of 40 miles per hour at times during the afternoon. That could cause blowing snow hazards on area roadways, leading to reduced visibility and slippery conditions.

A wind advisory will then remain in effect throughout the area until 8 p.m.

As the temperatures warm across the area, it is expected that snow will transition into rain during the afternoon hours, potentially washing away some of the accumulated snow, but still causing slippery conditions on roadways.

Be sure to check in with the NBC 5 Storm Team throughout the day for the latest information, as well as snowfall accumulation reports.