From tornadoes, to record flooding, to above-average rainfall, Chicago has seen its fair share of severe weather this July.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, this month was the seventh wettest July on record. NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes reported that rainfall in July came in at 7.61 inches for the month, which adds up to 4.03 inches above average.

And though July was wet, Jeanes said, Chicago is only .6 inches above average for the year, with a total of 22.93 inches of rainfall.

The number of tornadoes in the region were also high, Jeanes said, with "tornado reports way above average."

According the National Weather Service, on July 12, at least 11 tornadoes touched down in Northeastern Illinois, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses in several suburbs including Elgin, Huntley and Burr Ridge.

During Friday's storms, at least six tornadoes — including one that destroyed a Kankakee County apartment building —touched down, the National Weather Service said.

Where did Friday's tornadoes hit?

EF-0: Newark to Lisbon

EF-0: Midewin Prairie to Wilton Center to NW of Peotone

EF-1: Far north Minooka to Shorewood to the west side of Joliet

EF-0: Central part of Minooka eastward to the Des Plaines River

EF-0: Near Kankakee

EF-1: in Momence

According to the NWS, the tornado that touched down in Momence had estimated wind speeds of 110 miles per hour, traveled approximately 3.36 miles and had a maximum width of 90 yards. It remained on the ground for approximately six minutes, the NWS said.

The tornado also struck a row of two-story apartments on Harvard Street, removing a roof and a portion of the upper-level of the structure, according to officials.

Friday's second EF-1 tornado touched down in Minooka in Kendall County and traveled for more than seven miles before lifting off the ground near Joliet in Will County.

As the tornado crossed across the DuPage River, it intensified, snapping trees and causing structural damage, officials said. It also crossed Interstate 55 near exit 251 and continued to cause sporadic tree damage as it entered Joliet, impacting the Joliet Junior College campus.

It then moved across a soccer complex before lifting from the ground.

How tornadoes are classified

On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, tornadoes are classified into six categories, ranging from EF-0, which is considered a weak tornado, to EF-5, which is classified as a “violent” tornado with wind speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour.

The Momence tornado was very close to being classified as an EF-2, a “strong” tornado with wind speeds between 111 and 135 miles per hour, officials said.

Chicago weekly forecast

The weather on Monday is expected to be dry and calm, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 83 degrees. According to officials, the average high for July 31 is 84 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly warmer, at 85 degrees. However, humidity is expected to remain low, Jeanes said.

The next chance of rain comes on Wednesday, as storms to the north and west could set up for an unsettled weather pattern heading into the weekend.