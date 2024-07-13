Hot temperatures, severe weather threats possible in Chicago area Saturday

The Chicago area can expect a hot and stormy weather pattern to emerge in coming days, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and chances of strong-to-severe thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that pattern will establish itself on Saturday, with highs soaring to the upper-80s and low-90s in the area, with heat indices pushing into the mid-90s as dewpoints begin to rise.

In addition to the warm weather, a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms also exists for most of the Chicago area, though the northern suburbs of Chicago and parts of southern Wisconsin have a slightly higher chance of seeing severe storm development, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Those storms could form in the evening hours, and if they come to pass, the main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rains, though tornadoes can’t be ruled out, according to SPC model guidance.

That pattern is set to repeat itself for several days, though the emergence of strong-to-severe storms could help take the edge off the worst of the heat and humidity. Highs for Sunday are expected to jump into the mid-90s, with heat indices rising into the triple digits across the region.

The same story is expected for Monday, and both days could see a threat of showers and strong-to-severe thunderstorms, with the best chance for severe weather coming on Monday evening, according to SPC model guidance.

Tuesday will start to see temperatures begin to cool slightly, with more showers possible, then Wednesday will likely mark the end of the brutal heat, as highs cool into the upper-70s across the region.

