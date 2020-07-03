Hot, Humid Fourth of July Weekend in Store for Chicago Area

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is off to a hot and humid start, but the good news is, the weekend looks to stay mostly dry.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, hot and moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, but low 80s along the lakefront.

The holiday itself on Saturday will be still hot and moderately humid, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 90s inland, but low to mid 80s by the lake.

There's a slight chance of an isolated storm on Sunday, otherwise conditions will be mostly to partly sunny and hot with moderate humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s inland, but low to mid 80s lakefront.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for several counties, including McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared an air pollution action day through Saturday evening. That means "weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the air quality index."

People with pulmonary or respiratory diseases like asthma should limit prolonged activity outside, according to the National Weather Service.

Similar alerts are also in effect for Lake and LaPorte counties in Indiana.

Monday brings more humidity with a slight chance of a shower or storm again. Partly sunny and hot conditions are in store, with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, but cooler along the lakefront.