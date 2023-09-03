Hot, humid conditions expected to continue in Chicago area for several days

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end of summer, but the season clearly isn’t done with the Chicago area, as hot and humid conditions are expected for several days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that will kick off in earnest on Sunday, with highs rising into the low-90s and humidity levels slowly starting to increase.

Fortunately, the dew points will only rise enough to bump heat indices up a few degrees, but that’s just the tip of the metaphorical iceberg.

Monday will see humidity rise, driving heat indices to nearly 100 degrees throughout the area. Air temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s for much of the holiday, with plenty of sunshine expected.

Similar conditions are likely on Tuesday, but a cold front will slowly begin pushing toward the area, potentially generating some isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the day and into Wednesday morning.

While highs Wednesday are still expected to top out around 90 degrees, the humidity will ease, and eventually temperatures will start to fall into more seasonal levels, according to forecast models.

By Thursday, highs are expected to be in the upper-70s, and they’ll likely stay there through the following weekend, making for some beautiful weather conditions.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team’s latest forecasts on TV and on the NBC Chicago app.