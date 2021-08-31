High Waves, Rip Currents to Cause Dangerous Swim Conditions on Lake Michigan

Cooler temperatures may be inspiring Chicago area residents to travel to the beach in coming days, but weather forecasters are warning swimmers to stay out of the water, as high waves are expected on Lake Michigan this week.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will slowly increase along Lake Michigan on Tuesday evening, resulting in dangerous swimming conditions and high waves along all Illinois and Indiana beaches along the shoreline.

That “high swim risk” warning will remain in place through at least Wednesday, as dangerous swells and rip currents are expected.

Residents are being asked to stay out of the water, and are being asked not to walk out onto piers or breakwaters on the lake because of the high waves.

Waves of up to six feet are expected through at least Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says that waves between three and six feet are “typically the most deadly,” as they can catch swimmers off-guard.

Dangerous rip currents are also possible in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, along with Kenosha County in Wisconsin and Lake County in Indiana.