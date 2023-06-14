High waves, rip currents make for dangerous swim conditions on Lake Michigan

A beach hazard statement has been issued for areas of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana, as high waves and rip currents could make for dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan this week.

According to officials with the National Weather Service, Lake and Cook counties will be impacted in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

The hazards will continue through at least 10 a.m. Friday, officials said.

Winds are expected to shift out of the north as a cold front moves through the area, causing conditions on the lake to rapidly deteriorate.

Waves of 3-to-6 feet, as well as dangerous rip currents, could develop as a result of the wind shift.

Residents are urged to stay out of the water Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, and to obey signs and closures.

Piers, breakwalls and lakeshore trails should be avoided, per officials.