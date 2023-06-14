Chicago Weather

High waves, rip currents make for dangerous swim conditions on Lake Michigan

By James Neveau

A beach hazard statement has been issued for areas of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana, as high waves and rip currents could make for dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan this week.

According to officials with the National Weather Service, Lake and Cook counties will be impacted in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

The hazards will continue through at least 10 a.m. Friday, officials said.

Winds are expected to shift out of the north as a cold front moves through the area, causing conditions on the lake to rapidly deteriorate.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Waves of 3-to-6 feet, as well as dangerous rip currents, could develop as a result of the wind shift.

Residents are urged to stay out of the water Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, and to obey signs and closures.

Piers, breakwalls and lakeshore trails should be avoided, per officials.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us