The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory for several counties near Lake Michigan, with waves of up to 13 feet possible in the coming days.

The advisory will go into effect at 4 a.m. Thursday and will run through at least 11 a.m. Friday, according to the service.

According to the advisory, lakeshore flooding is expected in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, along with Kenosha County in Wisconsin and Lake County in northwest Indiana.

High winds are expected to develop in the coming days, which will cause issues along the lake due to high water levels. Waves of 10-to-13 feet are expected, likely flooding low-lying roads along the lake and properties along the lakeshore. The Chicago Bike Path will likely be impacted by the high waves, according to the weather service.

A wind advisory is also scheduled to go into effect early Thursday morning in all of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are possible, with sustained winds out of the northeast at 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Unsecured objects could be blown around by the wind, and tree limbs could also be impacted. Power outages are also possible due to the high winds.