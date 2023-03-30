‘High-Impact Event' Could Bring Severe Storms, Threat of Tornadoes to Chicago Area Friday

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to hammer the Chicago area on Friday, and the afternoon waves could bring the potential for severe weather and even tornadoes to the region.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Brant Miller, Friday’s low-pressure system, powered by an active jet stream pattern, could be a “high-impact event,” with frequent lightning, torrential downpours and the threat of rain-wrapped tornadoes, all going along with wind gusts that could exceed 60-to-70 miles per hour.

The first wave of showers and storms is expected to pass through the area overnight, bringing soaking rains and plenty of lightning while most residents are asleep.

The main event of the storm will likely arrive in the middle of the afternoon commute, especially in the south suburbs of Chicago. Those storms could potentially be strong-to-severe, with lightning, gusty winds and a limited hail risk likely to arrive at that time.

By the time those storms move out, the bulk of the system will rapidly be arriving from the west, moving at 60-to-70 miles per hour.

Those storms could hammer the area yet again, with the possibility of tornadoes existing throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.

Residents in the impacted areas are being encouraged to remain vigilant throughout the night, getting to a safe space in their home or place of employment, with a strong interior room or a basement serving as the best places to shelter during the storm.

Just as quickly as the storms arrive, they are expected to move out of the area by the 9 p.m. hour, paving the way for several dry hours overnight and into Saturday.

As the cold front finishes its march through the area, temperatures will drop dramatically for Saturday, with some rain and even a chance for mixed precipitation in the morning.

By afternoon, winds are going to pick up considerably, with some gusts exceeding 30-to-40 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be back up into the upper-50s and low-60s, and by Tuesday readings could exceed 70 degrees, though another round of showers and storms could spoil the party.

