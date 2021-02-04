Here's Where to Find a Warming Center in Chicago as Temps Plummet

As temperatures begin to drop across the Chicago area, officials reminded residents where to find warming centers across the and tips to stay warm.

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services provides warming areas across Chicago from Monday through Friday when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below.

Here's a list of where to find a warming center in Chicago:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

(312) 747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

(312) 746-5400

Note: This warming center is open on a 24-hour basis as an emergency shelter

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

(312) 747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

(312) 744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

(312) 747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

(312) 744-2014

The centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city's website. Residents can call 311 to be connected to available services, including shelter bed placement.

Visitors are required to wear a cloth face covering while in the warming areas due to coronavirus precautions, the department reminded.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Chicago area Thursday as another winter system threatens to dump accumulating snow on some locations before a bitter cold blast arrives.

The advisory took effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and continues through noon Friday for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Lake, Newton, Jasper and Porter counties in Indiana.

The advisory warns snow could become heavy Thursday afternoon and early evening, bringing total accumulations between 2 and 5 inches along with wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

The moisture will likely become all snow north of Interstate 80 in the early afternoon. The mix of rain and snow south and in northwest Indiana will become all snow by late afternoon.

The combination of strong winds and snow could create hazardous travel troubles for afternoon and evening commute.

"Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the advisory warns. "The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday afternoon and evening commute. Pockets of blowing snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute."

Snow tapers quickly to flurries by the late evening hours, leaving behind some accumulation in parts of the area.

Some flurries are possible early Friday but forecasts indicate that the day will otherwise be mostly to partly cloudy, blustery and cold with highs in the low to mid teens and wind chill readings below zero.

Dangerously cold conditions are set to arrive for the weekend, marking the coldest air of the season so far.