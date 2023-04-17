Here's When Chicago Typically Sees Its Final Snowfall of the Season

The city of Chicago has experienced some summerlike weather in recent days, but we’ve also gotten a blast of wintry weather to remind us of just how unpredictable April can be.

Temperatures plummeted Sunday from the 60s down into the 30s, and precipitation that had started out as rain transitioned to snow late in the evening and into Monday morning, causing serious travel headaches across the region and even snowfall accumulations in some spots.

According to the National Weather Service, O’Hare International Airport reported 0.2 inches of snow during the overnight weather event, while Rockford Airport received 0.7 inches of snow.

While it’s unknown whether we’ll receive any additional snow this season, Monday’s accumulations actually occurred after the normal date when the city sees its last snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, the final date that Chicago typically sees measurable-snowfall, defined as getting at least 0.1 inches of accumulation, occurs on April 2.

The average final date of seeing a trace of snow typically occurs around two weeks later on April 14, officials said.

Even though this snowfall occurred later than usual, it’s not even close to the latest that the Chicago area has seen snow. According to NWS officials, the latest measurable snowfall the area has seen occurred on May 11, 1966.

The latest trace of snow ever recorded in the city occurred on May 25, 1924.

While temperatures are set to rebound a bit in coming days, another cooldown is expected over the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s and gusty winds expected on Saturday and Sunday.