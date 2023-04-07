Chicago Weather

Here's the Easter Weekend Forecast for the Chicago Area

Despite much cooler temperatures Thursday as highs dropped into the 40s, temperatures are expected to gradually warm heading into the weekend

After several days of stormy conditions, followed by a drop in temperatures, Easter weekend will likely mark a big shift in weather for the Chicago area.

Despite much cooler temperatures Thursday as highs dropped into the 40s, temperatures are expected to gradually warm heading into the weekend.

By Easter Sunday, highs will sit in the 60s and possibly even low-70s.

What's better?

The weekend is expected to remain dry - a welcomed trend after several days of tornadoes and tornado threats, hail, heavy rain and damaging winds.

Monday and Tuesday will likely see temperatures rising into the 70s before stretching to near 80 degrees by mid-week.

While it's still a ways out, early predictions show unseasonably warm temperatures near 80 degrees could bring a taste of summer mid-week next week. Sunny skies also look to pair with the warmer temperatures.

