Here's How to Track Chicago's Snow Plows

Want to know when city of Chicago crews will come by to clear the snow from your street? Here's how you can track the city's plows and snow removal.

In 2012, the city of Chicago released “Plow Tracker,” which allows residents to track in real time which streets are being cleared of snow.

Plow Tracker can be found by clicking here. On the site, you can enter your address to locate plows near you.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said early Monday that it deployed additional resources to respond to the latest round of snow, sending 287 vehicles into the streets.

"Salt spreaders will continue working with a focus on keeping the city’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive safe and passable for motorists and buses until the snow stops, then transitioning to residential streets as needed," Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation said in a statement.

The department said it manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway and works in conjunction with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications to coordinate the response to weather conditions and other events.