Here's a List of Cooling Centers in Chicago as City Braces for Dangerous Heat

With temperatures potentially reaching triple digits this week, and conditions set to feel considerably warmer, what resources do residents have for keeping cool?

A heat advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Chicago has cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers, all of which will be active from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While in the cooling areas, visitors must wear face masks, officials said. Free face coverings will be offered to those who do not have one and wish to use the cooling facilities, according to the city's website.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a look at the locations:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

In addition to cooling centers, the city's more than 75 public library locations and more than 31 park district field houses will also offer relief from the heat during their hours of operation. Officials also touted the more than 176 splash pads located across the city.