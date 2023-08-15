Here are the latest rainfall totals from around the Chicago area

Following torrential downpours in some locations, some eye-popping rainfall totals were reported across the Chicago area.
Several locations saw more than three inches of rain fall, as precipitation caused significant travel headaches on area roadways and expressways throughout the evening hours Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Oak Park in Cook County received nearly four inches of rain, according to officials, while McKinley Park in Chicago measured 3.58 inches.
Chicago’s Midway Airport registered 2.81 inches.
Here are the latest rainfall totals from around the region.
Cook County:
Bridgeview – 2 inches
Chicago (McKinley Park) – 3.58 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2.81 inches
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 1 inch
Flossmoor – 2.03 inches
Forest Park – 3.39 inches
Harwood Heights – 3.6 inches
LaGrange Park – 2.33 inches
Morton Grove – 3.24 inches
Niles – 2.4 inches
Oak Park – 3.94 inches
Park Ridge – 2.06 inches
Riverside – 2.187 inches
DeKalb County:
DeKalb – 2.33 inches
DeKalb Airport – 1.38 inches
Malta – 2.41 inches
DuPage County:
Downers Grove – 2 inches
Elmhurst – 1.9 inches
Naperville – 1.62 inches
Oak Brook – 1.84 inches
Villa Park – 1.73 inches
Grundy County:
Minooka – 1.04 inches
Morris – 1.81 inches
Kane County:
Elgin – 1.34 inches
Geneva – 1.35 inches
Gilberts – 1.63 inches
Hampshire – 2.24 inches
St. Charles – 1.38 inches
Kankakee County:
Kankakee – 0.76 inches
Kendall County:
Plainfield – 1.82 inches
LaSalle County:
Earlville – 1.45 inches
Mendota – 1.33 inches
Lake County:
Buffalo Grove – 2.13 inches
Deerfield – 3.23 inches
Highwood – 2.12 inches
Waukegan Airport – 2.25 inches
Winthrop Harbor – 2.62 inches
Zion – 2.77 inches
McHenry County:
Algonquin – 2.06 inches
Harvard – 2.02 inches
Hebron – 2.32 inches
Spring Grove – 2.31 inches
Will County:
Joliet – 3.05 inches
Plainfield – 2.16 inches
Romeoville (NWS offices) – 1.89 inches
Shorewood – 3.37 inches