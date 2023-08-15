Here are the latest rainfall totals from around the Chicago area

Following torrential downpours in some locations, some eye-popping rainfall totals were reported across the Chicago area.

Several locations saw more than three inches of rain fall, as precipitation caused significant travel headaches on area roadways and expressways throughout the evening hours Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Oak Park in Cook County received nearly four inches of rain, according to officials, while McKinley Park in Chicago measured 3.58 inches.

Chicago’s Midway Airport registered 2.81 inches.

Here are the latest rainfall totals from around the region.

Cook County:

Bridgeview – 2 inches

Chicago (McKinley Park) – 3.58 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2.81 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 1 inch

Flossmoor – 2.03 inches

Forest Park – 3.39 inches

Harwood Heights – 3.6 inches

LaGrange Park – 2.33 inches

Morton Grove – 3.24 inches

Niles – 2.4 inches

Oak Park – 3.94 inches

Park Ridge – 2.06 inches

Riverside – 2.187 inches

DeKalb County:

DeKalb – 2.33 inches

DeKalb Airport – 1.38 inches

Malta – 2.41 inches

DuPage County:

Downers Grove – 2 inches

Elmhurst – 1.9 inches

Naperville – 1.62 inches

Oak Brook – 1.84 inches

Villa Park – 1.73 inches

Grundy County:

Minooka – 1.04 inches

Morris – 1.81 inches

Kane County:

Elgin – 1.34 inches

Geneva – 1.35 inches

Gilberts – 1.63 inches

Hampshire – 2.24 inches

St. Charles – 1.38 inches

Kankakee County:

Kankakee – 0.76 inches

Kendall County:

Plainfield – 1.82 inches

LaSalle County:

Earlville – 1.45 inches

Mendota – 1.33 inches

Lake County:

Buffalo Grove – 2.13 inches

Deerfield – 3.23 inches

Highwood – 2.12 inches

Waukegan Airport – 2.25 inches

Winthrop Harbor – 2.62 inches

Zion – 2.77 inches

McHenry County:

Algonquin – 2.06 inches

Harvard – 2.02 inches

Hebron – 2.32 inches

Spring Grove – 2.31 inches

Will County:

Joliet – 3.05 inches

Plainfield – 2.16 inches

Romeoville (NWS offices) – 1.89 inches

Shorewood – 3.37 inches