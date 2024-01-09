Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the Chicago area

As a winter storm winds down across the Chicago area, we’re seeing the first reports of total snowfall in the region.

Kane County was one of the areas hit hardest by the snow. Wayne reported 6.3 inches, while Elburn and Hampshire both recorded five inches of snow, according to officials.

Yorkville in Kendall County recorded 5.5 inches of snow, while DeKalb officials estimate that approximately six inches of snow fell during the storm.

In Chicago, O’Hare International Airport reported 3.2 inches of snow during the course of the storm. The airport also had to initiate a ground stop for approximately an hour due to heavy snow and ice on the airfield, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Midway Airport reported 3.4 inches of snow during the storm, according to NWS.

More than 200 flights were canceled at the city’s airports as a result of the snow, officials said.

Here is a full list of snowfall reports as of 9:30 p.m.

Cook County:

Midway Airport – 3.4 inches

O’Hare Airport – 3.2 inches

Roselle – 3.7 inches

Schaumburg – 3 inches

DeKalb County:

DeKalb – 6 inches

DuPage County:

Carol Stream – 4.5 inches

Downers Grove – 4.3 inches

Medinah – 2.5 inches

Naperville – 4.5 inches

Winfield – 3.5 inches

Kane County:

Aurora – 3.5 inches

Campton Hills – 5.5 inches

Elburn – 5 inches

Hampshire – 5 inches

Wayne – 6.3 inches

Kendall County:

Yorkville – 5.5 inches

McHenry County:

Crystal Lake – 3 inches

Prairie Grove – 3.5 inches

Ogle County:

Byron – 5 inches

Will County:

Joliet – 3.2 inches

Plainfield – 2.5 inches

Romeoville – 3.1 inches