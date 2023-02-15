Here Are The Latest Snowfall Projections for the Chicago Area

With a winter storm warning in effect for the northern suburbs, we’re learning more about the track of the inclement weather, and how much snowfall could potentially fall in the region.

That warning is in effect for McHenry and Lake counties, with six or more inches of snow possible in some isolated locations as the storm moves its way across the region.

Most of the western suburbs are under a winter weather advisory on Thursday, as is the city of Chicago and all of Will County.

Those areas will see lower levels of accumulations, but areas closer to Lake Michigan could potentially receive three inches or so.

Here’s what we know about the latest snowfall projections from the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The northern suburbs will likely be the most impacted by the incoming system, but it could potentially drift somewhat to the south as it arrives.

While more clarity on that will come Thursday morning, it appears that the areas that are under the winter storm warning could receive anywhere from 4-to-5 inches of snow, with some locally-heavier totals in Lake County.

Areas to the south of Interstate 80 will be under a winter weather advisory, but some locations could still see up to three inches of snow, including the city of Chicago, with O’Hare currently projected to receive 3.2 inches.

Parts of Will County will see slightly lower totals, and Kankakee County may see around an inch of snow, though more precipitation could fall in the form of rain or even mixed precipitation.

Another bit of uncertainty could exist in how much snow northwestern Indiana could see, thanks to some lake-effect snow that could drive accumulations up higher than they would have been otherwise.

That band could hit Lake County the hardest, with winds coming down Lake Michigan and carrying more moisture into the colder air that will arrive with the storm.

Some areas could see 3-to-5 inches of snow, though those totals could vary widely.

For all the latest details, download the NBC Chicago app, or tune into the NBC 5 News.