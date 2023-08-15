One day after heavy rain and storms led to localized flooding on streets and expressways across the Chicago area, some drizzle and showers Tuesday morning are expected to continue pinwheeling through Northeastern Illinois and Northwestern Indiana, particularly along the shoreline of Lake Michigan, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 meteorologist Alicia Roman, scattered showers along the lake are expected to gradually clear out late Tuesday morning. However, the Tuesday morning commute was already snarled in some parts due to standing or pooling water on roadways, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

Although clouds are expected to clear around 3 p.m. and make way for partly sunny skies, Roman said, beach hazards and a high swim risk for Lake Michigan will remain in effect until Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, "large waves and life-threatening currents" will result in dangerous swimming and boating conditions at beaches across Northeastern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour, along with waves between 5 and 10 feet could occur, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Large waves and life-threatening currents will continue to result in dangerous swimming and boating conditions along the southern Lake Michigan shores thru this even. Stay dry when the waves are high! For more info visit: https://t.co/i3FvQ5N3AS. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/AsrA9HYkVI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 15, 2023

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to remain below average, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday is expected to be a mostly sunny and dry day, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.