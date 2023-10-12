Heavy rain, severe weather possible for Chicago area Friday

The first wave of a strong weather system is moving out of the Chicago area Thursday, but round two is going to impact the region on Friday, with the threat of severe weather looming in the forecast.

That low-pressure system, currently parked over the Great Plains, walloped the area with several rounds of rain late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, but those showers are slowly beginning to dissipate, paving the way for cloudy skies in the northern suburbs and even some sunshine in the southern suburbs.

Temperatures could climb to nearly 70 degrees in those areas south of Interstate 80, but a big change is on the way.

According to forecast models, clouds will once again build into the area overnight and into Friday morning, and rain will eventually return in time for the end of the morning commute.

Some of that rain could be heavy at times, and thunderstorms could begin to fire in the late morning and early afternoon hours, according to models.

A severe weather threat could potentially exist in the western suburbs, with parts of DeKalb, LaSalle, Kane, Kendall and Grundy counties all at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, with thunderstorms possible in the rest of the NBC Chicago viewing area.

The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds, with some small hail possible, according to forecast models.

Even as that severe threat diminishes, showers remain likely over the weekend. Highs will dip slightly into the mid-50s, with overnight temps in the mid-to-upper 40s. Lake-effect showers could persist Monday and even into Tuesday, forecast models say.

