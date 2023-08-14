Heavy rain leads to flooding on expressways, Chicago-area streets

Heavy rains impacting the Chicago area have led to some localized flooding on expressways and have left multiple cars stranded under a flooded viaduct.

Those reports were made on Western Avenue between 16th Street and Ogden Avenue, according to Total Traffic.

A flooded viaduct left at least two vehicles partially-submerged and led to the closure of the roadway, according to officials.

Another viaduct became flooded on Kedzie Avenue, closing it in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Arthington Street.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A third viaduct on the South Side also became flooded, closing 31t Street in both directions between Ashland Avenue and the Stevenson Expressway.

Officials say that standing water is impacting the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway, both in the local lanes and in the express lanes near 31st Street.

Earlier standing water on the Stevenson Expressway has begun to recede at this time.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain is anticipated for a good part of the evening, with rainfall rates sometimes exceeding two inches per hour, according to officials.

A flood watch remains in effect for McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties until midnight.

An “overflow action alert” was also issued in the Chicago area, with residents urged to delay showers and baths, as well as using their washing machines and dishwashers, to help keep excess water out of sewers and reservoirs.