Strong Winds, Hail and More: Storms Bring Threat of Severe Weather to Chicago Area

The Chicago area is expected to see a stormy Tuesday afternoon that could bring the potential for severe weather, including damaging winds and hail in some locations.

Though the day will start with mostly sunny skies for the morning hours and warming temperatures, winds will gradually increase during the day, reaching up to 40 mph.

Clouds are expected to move in ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms across northern counties around 2 p.m., according to Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman. Those storms will inch toward the city, arriving around 4 p.m., then continuing into southern counties and northwest Indiana around 6 p.m.

The highest threat for severe conditions will sit east of the Interstate 55 corridor, across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service states. Nearly all of the Chicago area is under the slight risk category for severe storms.

The biggest threat with the storms will likely be damaging, straight-line winds and hail, though the risk of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms are expected to end by the early evening hours Tuesday as temperatures continue to cool.

Though highs are expected to reach into the upper 80s Tuesday, by Wednesday, conditions drop into the mid 70s, where they look to stay for the remainder of the work week alongside dry conditions.