Hail piles up in Chicago ahead of freeze warning as rounds of showers, storms continue

The Chicago area will get a glimpse into winter temperatures this week as a freeze warning and frost advisory go into effect overnight and into Wednesday. But even before that, some in the city saw signs of the seasons changing, with hail piled up on decks and porches that looked strangely similar to a dusting of snow.

The hail came Tuesday morning, as lake effect showers brought pockets of rain, heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder to northeastern Illinois, with wet conditions stretching across Lake and Cook Counties.

At 5:15 a.m., NBC 5's George Mycyk captured bits of hail hitting downtown streets. Later in the morning, other photos from the city captured what looked more like winter scene than an October one, thanks to batches of hail that had fallen -- and still hadn't melted.

Showers were expected to continue through late afternoon, the National Weather Service said, with localized downpours expected around 1 p.m. across parts of Cook and parts of Lake Counties. Between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., rain will continue, the NWS said, with that round carrying the chance for storms, lightning and more hail, especially near the lakefront in Illinois and in Northwest Indiana.

Into the evening and overnight, more showers were expected, especially in far eastern Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois and in Northwest Indiana, with waterspouts possible near the lake.

According to Roman, high temperatures closer to the lake could reach only into the 40s thanks to rain and clouds, while other parts could see highs in the 50s.

Freeze warning, Frost advisory

Overnight, those temperatures will plunge into the 20s and 30s, as freeze warnings and frost advisories kick in for Northern Illinois.

Beginning at 1 a.m., a freeze warning will go into effect for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy and Kenosha Counties, the NWS said, with temperatures "as low as 27 degrees expected."

At the same time, in Lake, DuPage, Northern Will and Kankakee Counties, a frost advisory was set to go into effect, with frost formation possible in areas away from the lakeshore.

"These cold temperatures will damage sensitive plants so be sure to cover them or bring them indoors," the NWS said.

Subfreezing temperatures and frost both Tuesday night and Wednesday night will result in an abrupt end to the growing season across much of the area. These cold temperatures will damage sensitive plants so be sure to cover them or bring them indoors! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/n3MHfVoUK4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 14, 2024

According to the NWS, both the frost advisory and the freeze warning were set to expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday, though frost was likely again Wednesday night.

Temperatures however were expected to rebound beginning Wednesday, with highs rising into the mid-to-upper 50s. By Thursday, readings were expected to be in the 60s, with 70-degree highs expected this weekend.