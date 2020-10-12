Gusty Winds, Hail Possible as Rain and Storms Eye Chicago Area Monday

Showers and thunderstorms could bring strong wind gusts and small hail to parts of the Chicago area Monday ahead of a cold front that's expected to send temperatures into the 50s this week.

The showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop in far western counties before moving east across the area and into northwest Indiana.

Any storms that do develop bring with them the potential for wind gusts of up to 50 mph and small hail.

The wet weather is expected to end by mid- to late-afternoon as skies begin to clear.

As the rain and storms move out, a cold front is expected to move in, with temperatures falling to near 40 degrees by early Tuesday morning. Temperature highs are expected to rise in the upper-60s and low-70s Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping into the 50s by Thursday, where they will likely stay for several days.