‘Gustnadoes' reported in severe thunderstorms in central Illinois

While parts of central Illinois remain under a tornado watch, another weather phenomenon could also threaten the region.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been “gustnadoes” forming out in front of a line of severe thunderstorms that led to a severe storm warning in Livingston County on Wednesday afternoon.

Blowing dust is also being reported ahead of the storm, which could pack wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour as it moves to the northeast, according to forecasters.

But what is a “gustnado”?

According to the National Weather Service, a gustnado occurs when a small whirlwind forms during outflows from a strong thunderstorm.

Since that whirlwind isn’t connected to a cloud it isn’t considered a tornado, but stronger gustnadoes are capable of causing damage, according to weather experts.

A slew of watches and warnings remain in effect for parts of the Chicago area on Wednesday as the severe storms approach the area. Dangerous wind gusts are the main threat, but some hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible, with several tornado warnings occurring near Peoria and Bloomington as the storms approach the area.

