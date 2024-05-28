The FAA has lifted a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport, but extensive delays are still being reported on flights leaving Chicago.

According to the latest information from the FAA, flights were held at their respective airports during the initial outbreak of showers and storms, but the ground stop was lifted at approximately 4 p.m.

At O'Hare, delays were averaging approximately 90 minutes for flights leaving Chicago, according to the FAA's website.

There will also be delays in terms of arrivals, with flights being held at originating airports due to the conditions in Chicago.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue developing throughout the afternoon, with the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be gusty winds, though some hail and heavy downpours are also possible, with "special weather statements" popping up around the area.

That threat of severe weather is expected to last into the evening, with cooler and drier conditions expected Wednesday.