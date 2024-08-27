Ground stop at O'Hare, Metra trains impacted by Chicago severe storms

A ground stop has been implemented at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport amid an outbreak of severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area Tuesday.

According to the FAA, the ground stop is halting all planes bound for Chicago at their departing airports, and is scheduled to last through 9 p.m., with an extension possible due to the storms.

Departing flights from the airport are also being delayed by up to 45 minutes, according to officials.

Flights are also being delayed in leaving for Midway, with a ground stop in effect there until 9 p.m.

Metra trains are also being impacted. According to the agency, trains on the UP-NW line between Palatine and Fox River Grove were temporarily halted due to high winds, with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour possible in the area. Those trains have since been allowed to resume service, with delays of 45 minutes or more possible.

Trains on the UP-N line between Braeside and Great Lakes are also stopped due to the high winds, officials said.

The severe storms have led to a string of warnings in McHenry, Lake and Cook counties, with wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour and large hail possible, along with heavy rains.

Tornadoes also cannot be ruled out with the tornadoes as they drift to the east-southeast.

