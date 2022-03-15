Gorgeous Weather on Deck for Chicago Area Wednesday, But How Long Will it Last?

The average high temperatures in the Chicago area during this time of March are usually in the mid-40s, but things will be much balmier than that as the region will see its best weather of the year so far.

According to forecast models, the city of Chicago will likely see a high in the mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday, along with partly cloudy skies. The mercury could soar even higher in other areas, threatening to eclipse 70 degrees on a gorgeous late winter day in the Midwest.

More importantly, things will remain dry on Wednesday, unlike earlier this month when temps soared into the 70s and immediately led to an outbreak of severe weather.

Unfortunately, the dry conditions will be short-lived, as a weather system will slowly begin to approach the area on Thursday. Highs will once again rise into the 60s, but late rain showers are possible throughout the area, according to forecast models.

Friday is expected to be rainy throughout the day, with highs only reaching the 40s for a more seasonable feel to the day.

Early Saturday could see rain or even snow showers in some locations, but those will come to an end, with highs reaching into the upper-40s or the low-50s across the Chicago area.

Fortunately for warm weather lovers, things are expected to improve significantly by Sunday, with highs likely reaching the upper-50s or even the low-60s in some locations.