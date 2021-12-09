Geminid Meteor Shower 2021: When it Peaks and If You Can See it In the Chicago Area

The Geminid meteor shower is set to peak next week and Chicago-area viewers might just be able to catch a glimpse of the show that's expected to bring "several dozen meteors per hour."

The annual meteor shower, known as a favorite among watchers, is expected to peak on Dec. 13 and 14.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the Adler Planetarium, the meteor shower peaks at 10 p.m. CT and "under dark and clear skies, several dozen meteors per hour may be seen."

While things could still be visible at that time, the moon's light could also interfere with viewing, so some experts recommend the best time for viewing may actually be before dawn on Dec. 14.

NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists said viewers will likely want to watch between 2 and 4 a.m. CT. The good news for those in the Chicago area is early forecast predictions show skies look to be relatively clear at that time.

Adler experts say no special equipment is needed to view this shower and those who want to catch a glimpse will only need "a clear, dark, safe place."

And all you have to do is look up.

According to Earth Sky, the meteors in annual showers like the Geminid "appear in all parts of the sky."

"It’s even possible to have your back to the constellation Gemini and see a Geminid meteor fly by," the publication reports.