Game 4 of White Sox-Astros in Chicago Postponed Due to Rain, Team Says

Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, scheduled for Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, has been postponed due to rain, the team announced.

The game will instead be played Tuesday afternoon, with first pitch now scheduled for 1:07 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shift comes as the Chicago area braces for potentially severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

First pitch for the game was scheduled to begin at 2:37 p.m. Monday as the White Sox looked to force a decisive Game 5. But strong storms are expected to develop in the early afternoon hours for parts of the Chicago area and continue to spread heading into the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the potentially severe storms are expected to move across the Chicago area toward the northeast. These storms could produce isolated tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 60 mph, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, according to officials.

The NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center forecast virtually the entire state of Illinois to have a “slight risk” of severe weather on Monday, which is higher than the “marginal” risk on the SPC’s scale.

Northwest Indiana is also under a “slight risk” of severe weather, as is southeastern Wisconsin.

The White Sox said all tickets and parking passes for Monday's postponed game will automatically transfer and be active for the rescheduled game. Gates to the ballpark will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday and parking lots will open at 10 a.m.