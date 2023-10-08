Frost advisory issued in Chicago's northern, western suburbs

A frost advisory has been issued for parts of the Chicago area overnight, with low temperatures dropping close to the freezing mark.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, with low temperatures falling into the mid-30s across wide swaths of the area.

That advisory will take effect in McHenry, Lake, DeKalb and Kane counties in NBC Chicago’s viewing area. Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties will also be impacted by the frigid temperatures.

A frost advisory is issued when low temperatures pose a threat to sensitive outdoor vegetation, according to NWS. Steps must be taken to protect those plants, which could be killed or damaged by the cold temperatures.

Communities impacted by the advisory will include Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Gurnee, Elgin and Aurora.

Low temperatures could hit frigid marks again overnight into Tuesday, according to forecast models, with a slow warming trend expected during the week.

According to experts at Iowa State University, garden plants like vegetables and annuals require protection from the cold temperatures, while perennials, woody shrubs, roses and trees is not necessary, as they require exposure to the cold to become dormant for the season.

Bringing plants inside is the easiest way to protect them, but if that is not possible, then covering them with a warm sheet can help to keep them safe during cold snaps.