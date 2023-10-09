Frost advisory issued for Chicago area ahead of frigid night

With temperatures once again expected to dip close to the freezing mark, the Chicago area is under a frost advisory overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., with McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, southern Cook, Will and Kankakee counties all included.

Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties will also be under the advisory.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the low-to-mid 30s overnight, which could lead to frost that could kill or badly damage sensitive vegetation.

Residents are urged to take steps to protect those plants, including bringing them inside or covering them with blankets if need be.

Some relief is on the way, as temperatures are expected to warm into the low-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain is also expected to arrive, sticking around for a few days. Highs in the mid-60s Thursday and Friday, then dipping back down into the 50s by the weekend.