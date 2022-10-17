From First Snow to Second Fall, Chicago Area to See 30-Degree Temperature Swing This Week

Snowflakes fell in the Chicago area on Monday, with a winter weather advisory going into effect in northwest Indiana, but a drastic change could have residents trading their parkas for flip flops by this weekend.

Monday’s weather is certainly more of the wintry variety, with gusty winds leading to sub-freezing wind chills in many locations.

Chicago saw its first snow of the season on Monday, and other parts of the region could potentially see snowy conditions in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Accumulations aren’t expected on the Illinois side of things, according to forecast models.

In Indiana however, a different story could unfold, with a winter weather advisory taking effect in Porter and Jasper counties at 6 p.m. Lake-effect snow could potentially fall in that area, with up to three inches of accumulation possible in some locations. Hazardous travel conditions are expected in the evening as well, with commuters urged to use caution on roadways.

Even after the snow moves out, cooler weather is still expected to retain its grip on the area, with highs in the 40s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to forecast models.

Finally on Thursday, some relief will arrive, with temperatures climbing into the upper-50s and perhaps the low-60s across the area.

Friday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, and finally by Saturday and Sunday, highs will be positively balmy, with readings in the 70s and mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will settle back into their normal seasonal ranges by Monday, with highs dropping back into the upper-50s and low-60s, and scattered showers will persist throughout the start of the new work week, according to extended forecast models.

