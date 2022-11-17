Frigid Wind Chills Expected to Grip Chicago Area Over Weekend

After a warm start to the month, the Chicago area is seeing below-average temperatures this week, and things are about to get downright frigid for the weekend.

Snow showers will continue to linger around the area through Thursday afternoon, but as that system starts to move out, much-colder temperatures are expected to arrive.

By Friday morning, wind chills are expected to be in the single-digits in areas away from Lake Michigan, with parts of the far western suburbs potentially seeing “feels-like” readings of 5 degrees or lower.

Cloudy conditions are expected to dominate the forecast on Friday, and things will barely warm up at all. Wind chills will likely remain in the single-digits or the low-teens throughout the day, with high temperatures only rising into the mid-to-upper 20s.

That trend will continue Friday night and into Saturday, but the coldest wind chills could potentially be reported on Sunday morning, with “feels-like” readings dropping below zero in some locations.

Things will begin to warm up finally on Monday, with highs heading back toward their seasonal averages, according to extended forecast models.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s through Thanksgiving, when snow may reenter the forecast for the holiday.

