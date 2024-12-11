Frigid blast of Arctic air, chances of weekend rain both in Chicago forecast

Fast-moving snow squalls hit the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, but the big story moving forward will be the frigid temperatures in their wake.

Those snow squalls left minor accumulations in many areas, with gusty winds and brief periods of heavy snow causing some travel issues on area roadways, according to the National Weather Service.

Those squalls are expected to end by the time the evening rush hour gets underway, but temperatures are also expected to plummet quickly, according to forecast models.

In fact, low temperatures overnight are expected to dip into the single digits, with wind chills plunging to 10-to-15 degrees below zero by Thursday morning.

Temperatures won’t rebound much on Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper teens, and continued breezy conditions will cause some frigid wind chills to stick around until those gusts finally start to ease by the early evening hours.

Friday will see temperatures rebound back into the low-to-mid 30s, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies, but the dry conditions won’t last, as another storm system is expected to enter the Midwest on Saturday and linger into the early hours of Sunday morning.

That system will likely cause precipitation to fall, but it will do so in the form of rain, with showers persisting Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

High temperatures both days are expected to be in the 40s, with readings in the low-to-mid 40s on Saturday and slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday, according to extended forecast models.

Another chance of rain will enter the forecast on Monday, and behind that system temperatures will dip slightly, but will still remain comfortable in the upper-30s or perhaps low-40s across the area.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, forecasts and information.