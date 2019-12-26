Friends Jet Ski Along Chicago’s Shore Amid Record Warmth

Chicagoans celebrated record-setting warmth in the area Thursday in some unconventional ways.

A group of people were seen jet skiing on Lake Michigan at North Avenue beach during the morning hours.

The trio of best friends said they traveled from the North Shore into the city on stand-up jet skis.

While the three said jet skiing in winter is a holiday tradition they do each year no matter the weather, they typically don’t travel into the city. But thanks to this year’s weather, the group decided to take a longer trip.

“We have such hard winters here so you have to take advantage,” said George Karchmer, who was among the jet skiing group.

Temperatures broke a record at midnight in Chicago, reaching 56 degrees. The number was a new high for the date, according to the National Weather Service, with the previous record of 55 degrees set in 1971.

By 11 a.m., temperatures across the area remained in the mid-50s and near 60s.

The average air temperature for this time of year is 32 degrees, NWS reports.

Still, despite the unseasonable warmth, the water remained cold, with temperatures sitting at 38 degrees along the shore as of 9 a.m. Thursday.