Freezing Rain, Sleet & Snow Expected In Chicago Area

Winter storm and flood watches, warnings remain in effect as of Saturday morning as two very different storms will hit the Chicago area this weekend.

Experts suggest that less than 10th of an inch of freezing rain and sleet was seen and felt in the area Saturday morning.

“I live in Marengo and just in the last half hour, the driveway and sidewalks have gone from being just wet to a sheet of ice,” said an NB 5 viewer, Donna Roeschel.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago airports early Saturday morning, with a ground stop announced at O'Hare International Airport.

About one to three inches of rain is expected to descend across the Windy City and flood-prone areas will likely experience some flooding. There is potential for river flooding as well, as the south and east areas are likely to see an additional inch of rain.

There will be a gradual transition from rain to snow for northwest to southeast counties by afternoon hours.

Northwest Indiana might experience rain longer and therefore snow less, but it is expected that it will snow longer in northwestern counties in Illinois.

The Chicago area is expected to be covered in snow by the evening hours, around 8 p.m. and it is said to last a good 5 to 6 hours.

A Winter storm warning issued early Friday morning for McHenry and DeKalb counties went into effect at 9 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Sunday. Around three to six inches of snow are expected in those areas.

Jasper, Kankakee, Grundy and Newton counties will likely see less than two inches of snow.

Wind gusts are up to 50 mph and will likely stay between 40 and 50 mph Saturday afternoon; marking 55 mph closer to the lakefront with occasional waves up to 10 feet possible.

NBC 5 meteorologists warn that there will be reduced visibility throughout the area and drivers should take extra caution before hitting the roads.

Sunday is expected to be dry all day long, with some flurries possible at night.