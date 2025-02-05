Freezing rain is some of the ‘worst winter weather.' How bad will it be in Chicago?

Ice accumulations and freezing rain mixed with sleet and snow were in the Chicago area forecast Wednesday, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions once the winter weather hits.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, winter weather will begin in the south around 2 p.m., with snow and sleet. By 6 p.m., freezing rain and ice will ramp up, with "peak timing" of weather impacts lasting through midnight.

"Anything on the roadways could be hazardous," Roman said, "especially during that time -- 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m."

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, freezing rain is "just rain," but becomes ice once it makes contact with surfaces. That transition makes it some of the "worst winter weather you could get," Jeanes said, since any amount of ice can create big travel impacts.

"It falls as rain, but it freezes on contact," Jeanes said, adding that "sleet pings, freezing rain clings."

"Any bit of ice can cause big problems on the road," Jeanes stressed.

The Chicago area isn't expected to see much ice accumulation from Wednesday's freezing rain, Jeanes said, with only up to .10 of an inch expected. Still, just a glaze of ice, especially on untreated surfaces, could lead to hazardous conditions.

When ice accumulations are higher than that, much dangerous conditions come into play, Jeanes said, as a quarter-inch of ice could lead to isolated power outages and major road hazards.

"Just the weight of the ice on power lines and tree branches alone is dangerous," Jeanes said.

Ice accumulations of a half-inch or higher could make travel near impossible, Jeanes added.

As for Wednesday, Jeanes recommended drivers plan for extra time to travel and to de-ice their vehicles. "Have an ice scraper, and raise windshield wipers before rain starts."

"Don't speed or use hot water to remove ice," Jeanes warned. "And don't start driving until all windows and mirrors are clear of ice."

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the National Weather Service warned that four-wheel drive trucks and SUVs can lose traction in bad weather and icy roads "just like any other vehicle."

"All vehicles are susceptible to ice and snow," the NWS warned. "Know your limits."

How trucks and SUVs can lose traction on icy roads just like any other vehicle



For additional winter weather safety and preparedness information (beyond the two included infographics in this thread), go to: https://t.co/ta0GE7gqTF#ILwx #INwx (5/5) pic.twitter.com/0bgAwiFZCG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 5, 2025

Winter weather advisory issued

The Wednesday morning commute was expected to remain dry, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with a few flurries developing between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon were expected to reach around 32 degrees.

By around 2 p.m., a snow-sleet mix was expected to begin developing, especially in Chicago's southern counties.

Winter weather with ice, snow, freezing rain and sleet was expected to ramp up by 6 p.m., Roman said, with winter conditions overspreading the entire Chicago area from around 8 p.m. through midnight.

Roman noted 6 p.m. through midnight Wednesday was "peak timing" for freezing rain, sleet and icy roads.

Approximate start time of freezing rain and drizzle later today into this evening, plotted on the inset map on the right side of the graphic. #ILwx #INwx (3/5) pic.twitter.com/YAwtnwnGth — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 5, 2025

Overnight and into early Thursday morning, lingering freezing drizzle was possible.

"The roadways could still be a little slick out there," Roman said, of the Thursday morning commute.

As part of the system, the NWS issued a winter weather advisory for all of Northeastern Illinois and parts of Northwest Indiana. In LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Newton County in Indiana, the advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m., with freezing rain expected, and total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.

In all other parts, the advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m., the NWS said, with lower ice accumulations expected to the north. All advisories were set to expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

"Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous," the NWS warned. "Plan on slippery road conditions this evening."