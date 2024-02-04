Chicago Weather

Freezing fog possible Sunday morning, officials warn

Visibility could also be reduced to one-quarter mile or less, officials say

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC 5 News

Though temperatures Sunday are expected to climb into the low-40s, there is still the possibility of some freezing fog early in the day.

According to the National Weather Service, patches of freezing fog are possible in parts of eastern Illinois and northwest Indiana into the late morning hours Sunday, posing serious concerns for motorists in the impacted areas.

Officials say that fog could impact communities in Kankakee and Will counties, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Patches of dense fog are possible in those areas, and with temperatures below freezing, icy spots could develop on roadways. Visibility could be reduced to one-quarter mile or less as well, adding additional hazards for motorists.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The fog should begin to burn off by the late morning, with temperatures also warming above freezing at that time.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us