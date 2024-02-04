Freezing fog possible Sunday morning, officials warn

Though temperatures Sunday are expected to climb into the low-40s, there is still the possibility of some freezing fog early in the day.

According to the National Weather Service, patches of freezing fog are possible in parts of eastern Illinois and northwest Indiana into the late morning hours Sunday, posing serious concerns for motorists in the impacted areas.

Officials say that fog could impact communities in Kankakee and Will counties, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Patches of dense fog are possible in those areas, and with temperatures below freezing, icy spots could develop on roadways. Visibility could be reduced to one-quarter mile or less as well, adding additional hazards for motorists.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The fog should begin to burn off by the late morning, with temperatures also warming above freezing at that time.