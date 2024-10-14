Freeze watch issued in parts of Chicago area, low temps could plunge into 20s

The season’s coldest temperatures are expected to arrive in coming days, with a freeze watch issued for parts of the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, that watch will go into effect late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.

Areas to the west of Chicago will be impacted, including McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties, according to NWS officials.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected during the overnight hours, with lows plunging into the upper-20s in some locations.

Temperatures that low can not only kill or damage crops and sensitive vegetation, but could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing fixtures, according to the NWS alert.

Elsewhere in the area, lows are expected to drop into the 30s as some of the coldest air of the season settles over the area. Highs are only expected to reach into the mid-50s across most of the region, the lowest temperatures we’ve seen since April, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Those temperatures will slowly start to increase as the week moves along, bumping back into the 60s by Thursday and potentially into the mid-to-upper 60s by Friday, according to extended forecast models.