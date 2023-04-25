Freeze Warnings Issued Ahead of Another Cold Night in the Chicago Area, but is There Relief in Sight?

The Chicago area has been gripped with frigid temperatures, especially overnight, in recent days, but a literal and figurative ray of sunshine could be on the horizon.

First, area residents will have to get through at least one more night of sub-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of the area, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties. Northern Cook County is also included in that warning, which expires at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures below freezing are expected, leading to a significant risk of frost or even freezing. Lows are expected to drop into the upper-20s in most of that area, which could kill sensitive plants.

Southern Cook County, eastern Will County, and Kankakee County in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, are under a frost advisory, with low temperatures expected right around the freezing mark.

Temperatures will still be quite chilly on Wednesday, with highs in Chicago only reaching into the mid-40s, but a warming trend will emerge later in the week, with highs expected to reach back into the 60s by Thursday.

Showers are possible both Friday and Saturday, with highs around their seasonal levels around the city, with another cool spell expected behind a front after it moves through Sunday morning.

